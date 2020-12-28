Christmas crib' 2020

Message:

God is with us— always!!!The star symbolizes Jesus's birth. Jesus Christ came into this world in love— to teach us to love and live in the presence of God. The cross symbolizes the salvation of the world. The cross of suffering is inseparable from the joy of Jesus's birth.The red heart symbolizes Jesus's love for us— in love HE was born; in love HE suffered for us and in love HE died on the cross for our salvation.The vine symbolizes the liveliness of Jesus Christ— in HIM our life bears much fruit; it is in HIM, that our life becomes worthy of God's Eternal kingdom.The wings symbolizes God's Holy Spirit— watching over us and protecting us from all evils— all the time.The little hand and foot symbolizes all the people who believe in God and live like the children of God— in Faith and Love.The matured hand and foot (in black) symbolizes the world who unbelieve in God— they live in ignorance of God (darkness) and sin.The sceptre of science and technology— the stubborn unbelieving world defying God by wielding the power of science and technology— believing and relying on the strength of his arm— rather than thanking God for all the graces HE has bestowed on humankind.The dark clouds enveloping the world are symbolic of the troubled times the world is going through.The dripping drops symbolizes the grace of God. Those who believe in God and humble themselves before God, receive God's grace— to live their life fruitfully.Despite our sins that we have committed against God and the troubled times we are going through— God is kind and merciful and HE is with us— always!!!