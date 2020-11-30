No Everlasting Punishment: Hell Not More Than "Explosive" Word, "Dramatic Image"

Christ sometimes uses the “explosive” word hell to “describe the chaos of a person headed in a self-destructive direction,” Father Paul Fox of Our Lady of Ransom, Rayleigh, Brentwood Diocese, England, believes.He explains in his Advent parish bulletin (published on MarkLambert.Blogspot.com) that Christ's mentioning of hell is only a warning to “take care of yourself.”Christ's usage of “contemporary dramatic images" doesn't refer to "future everlasting punishment," so Fox, and doesn't intend to "cause fear" but only expresses his "deep concern" for human values such as feeding the hungry and loving one another.