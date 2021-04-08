The Vatican Works to Ensure Disadvantaged People in Rome Receive the COVID Vaccine The Vatican is working to ensure 1,200 disadvantaged people in Rome will have the opportunity to receive the corona… More





The Vatican is working to ensure 1,200 disadvantaged people in Rome will have the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccine. It would be the same vaccine that Pope Francis and Holy See employees have been given. The shots will be given inside the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John, joins to tell us about the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines for the poorest and most disadvantaged people in Rome. In his weekly talk on Wednesday, Pope Francis said he is praying for flood and landslide victims in Indonesia and East Timor. John gives us an update of the situation there. The secretary general also shares what Pope Francis is praying for this month. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: The Vatican Works to Ensure Disadvantaged People in Rome Receive the COVID VaccineThe Vatican is working to ensure 1,200 disadvantaged people in Rome will have the opportunity to receive the coronavirus vaccine. It would be the same vaccine that Pope Francis and Holy See employees have been given. The shots will be given inside the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican. Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John, joins to tell us about the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines for the poorest and most disadvantaged people in Rome. In his weekly talk on Wednesday, Pope Francis said he is praying for flood and landslide victims in Indonesia and East Timor. John gives us an update of the situation there. The secretary general also shares what Pope Francis is praying for this month. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly