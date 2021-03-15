266. He is close by

Too many people are not listening to God. Too many people take their bundle and start walking alone. They are growing away from God, as if God does not exist, as if God has let them down. Yet it is they who leave and let God and the people out. They go to idols or become idols themselves. Then, turned to these idols they want to promote them. These idols will not bring anything good to the people.It’s always the people who are disappearing from God. We know it’s impossible for God to let us down, for God to be far from us. He is closer to us than we can be of ourselves. He helps us to the extent that we want good for all.Let’s pray that the rulers will always lead with human thoughtful feelings and lead to achievements that are truly inspired by God’s will.Book: Refusing sinNormand Thomas