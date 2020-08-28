Clicks38

The Feast of St Augustine - Fr Richard Finn, OP

Tesa
The homily on the Feast of St Augustine at Blackfriars Oxford (28.08.20), by Fr Richard Finn OP. The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/ePF-jQUS3bc
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up