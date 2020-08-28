Home
The Feast of St Augustine - Fr Richard Finn, OP
Tesa
10 hours ago
The homily on the Feast of St Augustine at Blackfriars Oxford (28.08.20), by Fr Richard Finn OP. The full Mass can be found here:
youtu.be/ePF-jQUS3bc
