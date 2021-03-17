Frank Walker/CANON 212: ITALIAN MEDIA: ‘HOLY FATHER’ POPE BENEDICT [THE CATHOLIC ONE] MEETS WITH HUMANITARIAN DR. REGGIO FESTICINI, APPOINTS HIM ‘AMBASSADOR OF PEACE?!’

Reggio Emilia Festicini received in private audience by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

„Festicini, president of the National Azzurro Institute illustrated the details of the humanitarian mission in Africa in the nation of Benin to the Holy Father“

„The Holy Father emeritus after listening to the words of President Festicini wanted to impart the blessing and his "appointment" as "Ambassador of Peace in every part of the world, following the teachings of Cardinal Bernardin Gantin of vm"