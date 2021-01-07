Small Group Leader Virtual Training | Hosting a Small Group | Archdiocese of Washington Join parish leaders and volunteers for virtual training on how to start and lead a small group in your local … More





Join parish leaders and volunteers for virtual training on how to start and lead a small group in your local community. Whether you lead small groups for adults, young adults, students, or youth, this training will teach you how to: create a small group plan, offer effective hospitality, facilitate group conversation, and invite and accompany participants.