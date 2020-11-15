Dominican Tradition lives on DG

dominicansisters.net.nz/…1/14/the-reality-of-purgatory/
The Reality of Purgatory
November 14, 2020
Purgatory is a supernatural reality that exceeds our reason. We know about it because God has revealed it to us, but it remains very mysterious. We will only understand what Purgatory really is after we die.
Nevertheless, the Church asks us to look upon this mystery with the eye of faith and understanding.
