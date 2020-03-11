Clicks163
What Happens When You Pray for the Unborn at Georgetown?
Would students at the oldest Catholic university in America be receptive to the cause of the unborn? Would they welcome peaceful follow Catholics in prayer to end abortion?
Almost immediately, a student yelled, “I like killing babies.” A group of feminists gathered to mock and laugh hysterically for about 30 minutes. One approached TFP volunteer Gregory Murphy and said, “You should be out here defending women’s rights.” Gregory was quick to reply: “We’re here standing up for the rights of all women no matter how small.”
The hostility only increased as a crowd jeering pro-abortion students formed on the sidewalk across the street. Their ringleader was a self-proclaimed “indigenous” man who shouted blasphemies against the Virgin Mary, using lewd language against the Catholic Church and TFP volunteers who calmly prayed the rosary.
