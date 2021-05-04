EWTN News Nightly | Monday, May 3, 2021 On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) officially has a new leader. Pro-Life advocates are very … More





On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) officially has a new leader. Pro-Life advocates are very concerned with Samantha Power’s selection and what it could mean for protecting the unborn, overseas in developing countries. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden says he's willing to work with Republicans on his infrastructure plan. He invited a group of GOP Senators to the White House last week and is planning more talks with them this week. Although the president is vowing to work with Republicans, Democrats have also signaled that they would go it alone if need be. Editorial Director for the 'Daily Caller', Vince Coglianese, shares his thoughts on whether he believes a compromise can be reached. And an article in the 'American Spectator' over the weekend, noted the rise in medical research involving aborted baby parts under the Biden administration. President of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, Dr. Joseph Meaney, Ph.D., joins to tell us why there are concerns that projects using aborted baby parts will become more prevalent under the Biden administration. Finally this evening, EWTN is celebrating ten years of Rome's Vaticano program. Vaticano is the weekly show that gives an overview of the news from the Vatican and was pioneered by Alan Holdren, EWTN Vatican Bureau Chief. Holdren joins us to share what it was like moving to Rome and starting this new program. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Monday, May 3, 2021On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) officially has a new leader. Pro-Life advocates are very concerned with Samantha Power’s selection and what it could mean for protecting the unborn, overseas in developing countries. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden says he's willing to work with Republicans on his infrastructure plan. He invited a group of GOP Senators to the White House last week and is planning more talks with them this week. Although the president is vowing to work with Republicans, Democrats have also signaled that they would go it alone if need be. Editorial Director for the 'Daily Caller', Vince Coglianese, shares his thoughts on whether he believes a compromise can be reached. And an article in the 'American Spectator' over the weekend, noted the rise in medical research involving aborted baby parts under the Biden administration. President of the National Catholic Bioethics Center, Dr. Joseph Meaney, Ph.D., joins to tell us why there are concerns that projects using aborted baby parts will become more prevalent under the Biden administration. Finally this evening, EWTN is celebrating ten years of Rome's Vaticano program. Vaticano is the weekly show that gives an overview of the news from the Vatican and was pioneered by Alan Holdren, EWTN Vatican Bureau Chief. Holdren joins us to share what it was like moving to Rome and starting this new program. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly