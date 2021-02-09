Let Us make Man in Our Own Image "God said, ‘Let us make man in our own image, in the likeness of ourselves, and let them be masters of the fish of the sea, the birds of heaven, the cattle, all … More

Let Us make Man in Our Own Image



"God said, ‘Let us make man in our own image, in the likeness of ourselves, and let them be masters of the fish of the sea, the birds of heaven, the cattle, all the wild beasts and all the reptiles that crawl upon the earth.’ God created man in the image of himself, in the image of God he created him, male and female he created them." – Genesis 1:26-27, which is part of today's 1st reading at Mass. Fresco from the collegiate church of San Gimignano.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr