Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
75
Poland: Nationalists burn LGBT flag while marking 76th anniversary of Warsaw Uprising
PiotrM
1
yesterday
www.youtube.com/watch
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Augustyn z Hippony
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
8 minutes ago
Not nationalist but PATRIOTS! Polnand great, free and catholic!
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up