More Politics: Francis Blesses Billionaire's Basketball Team

The Atlanta Hawks, a US basketball team, shared a video of Francis receiving a Hawks jersey on January 15, the 92nd birthday of Martin Luther King (+1968).King's initials "MLK" were visible on one side of the jersey while on the other was written "Francis 1." Francis said “Thank you very much”, and blessed and signed the jersey (video below).Antony Ressler, the billionaire who bought the Atlanta Hawks in 2015 for about $800 million, endorsed in June the racist organisation Black Lives Matter.