Clicks20
Saint Bede the Venerable - May 25
Saint Bede the Venerable Also known as Venerable Bede Father of English History Memorial 25 May formerly 27 May Profile Born around the time England was finally completely Christianized, Bede …More
Saint Bede the Venerable
Also known as
Venerable Bede
Father of English History
Memorial
25 May
formerly 27 May
Profile
Born around the time England was finally completely Christianized, Bede was raised from age seven in the abbey of Saints Peter and Paul at Wearmouth-Jarrow, and lived there the rest of his life. Benedictine monk. Spiritual student of the founder, Saint Benedict Biscop. Ordained a priest in 702 by Saint John of Beverley.
Bede was considered the most learned man of his day. He worked as both teacher and author, writing about history, rhetoric, mathematics, music, astronomy, poetry, grammar, philosophy, hagiography, homiletics, and Bible commentary. His writings began the tradition of dating this era from the incarnation of Christ. The central theme of Bede’s Historia Ecclesiastica is of the Church using the power of its spiritual, doctrinal, and cultural unity to stamp out violence and barbarism. Our knowledge of England before the 8th century is mainly the result of Bede’s writing. He was declared a Doctor of the Church on 13 November 1899 by Pope Leo XIII.
Born
672 at Wearmouth, England
Died
25 May 735 of natural causes
Canonized
1899 by Pope Leo XIII
Patronage
lectors
Representation
monk writing at a desk
old monk dying amidst his community
old monk with a book and pen
old monk reading or otherwise studying
old monk with a jug
Also known as
Venerable Bede
Father of English History
Memorial
25 May
formerly 27 May
Profile
Born around the time England was finally completely Christianized, Bede was raised from age seven in the abbey of Saints Peter and Paul at Wearmouth-Jarrow, and lived there the rest of his life. Benedictine monk. Spiritual student of the founder, Saint Benedict Biscop. Ordained a priest in 702 by Saint John of Beverley.
Bede was considered the most learned man of his day. He worked as both teacher and author, writing about history, rhetoric, mathematics, music, astronomy, poetry, grammar, philosophy, hagiography, homiletics, and Bible commentary. His writings began the tradition of dating this era from the incarnation of Christ. The central theme of Bede’s Historia Ecclesiastica is of the Church using the power of its spiritual, doctrinal, and cultural unity to stamp out violence and barbarism. Our knowledge of England before the 8th century is mainly the result of Bede’s writing. He was declared a Doctor of the Church on 13 November 1899 by Pope Leo XIII.
Born
672 at Wearmouth, England
Died
25 May 735 of natural causes
Canonized
1899 by Pope Leo XIII
Patronage
lectors
Representation
monk writing at a desk
old monk dying amidst his community
old monk with a book and pen
old monk reading or otherwise studying
old monk with a jug