Saint Bede the Venerable - May 25

Saint Bede the Venerable Also known as Venerable Bede Father of English History Memorial 25 May formerly 27 May Profile Born around the time England was finally completely Christianized, Bede … More

Saint Bede the Venerable

Also known as



Venerable Bede

Father of English History

Memorial



25 May

formerly 27 May

Profile



Born around the time England was finally completely Christianized, Bede was raised from age seven in the abbey of Saints Peter and Paul at Wearmouth-Jarrow, and lived there the rest of his life. Benedictine monk. Spiritual student of the founder, Saint Benedict Biscop. Ordained a priest in 702 by Saint John of Beverley.



Bede was considered the most learned man of his day. He worked as both teacher and author, writing about history, rhetoric, mathematics, music, astronomy, poetry, grammar, philosophy, hagiography, homiletics, and Bible commentary. His writings began the tradition of dating this era from the incarnation of Christ. The central theme of Bede’s Historia Ecclesiastica is of the Church using the power of its spiritual, doctrinal, and cultural unity to stamp out violence and barbarism. Our knowledge of England before the 8th century is mainly the result of Bede’s writing. He was declared a Doctor of the Church on 13 November 1899 by Pope Leo XIII.



Born



672 at Wearmouth, England

Died



25 May 735 of natural causes

Canonized



1899 by Pope Leo XIII

Patronage



lectors

Representation



monk writing at a desk

old monk dying amidst his community

old monk with a book and pen

old monk reading or otherwise studying

old monk with a jug