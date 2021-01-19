During the Tudor period, there was a huge amount of religious change brought about following Henry VIII's break from Rome. He desperately wanted to divorce his first wife Catherine of Aragon, and as … More

During the Tudor period, there was a huge amount of religious change brought about following Henry VIII's break from Rome. He desperately wanted to divorce his first wife Catherine of Aragon, and as the Pope would not give him permission, he split from the Church making himself the Supreme Head of the Church of England. In England, religious figures and monks were required to accept that Henry was the new Head of the Church, but there was much opposition to this. One group who refused to accept Henry VIII as the Head of the Church was the Carthusian Monks, with many staying inside the London Charterhouse. These were a very peaceful and tranquil group of men who were devoted entirely to their Catholic faith and they were very respected. However a number of these would refuse to accept the King's changes, and for this around 18 monks were executed in a number of different ways. Some were executed publicly in brutal fashion on Tower Hill in front of a huge crowd, but many more were executed by starvation, dying inside the horrific conditions of Newgate Prison. Henry VIII's treatment of the Carthusian Monks was completely horrifying, and it showed what an evil and brutal ruler he could be as the King when he didn't get his own way. One of these monks was even one of his friends, and despite trying to convince him to accept him as the Head of the Church, the Monk still refused and was then sentenced to death after staying inside the Tower of London. TheUntoldPast