Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
About us
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
4
When tearing down statues, make sure they don't land on your head
Tesa
2
5 minutes ago
Probably a good idea
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
De Profundis
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
4 minutes ago
There's only one small step from burning books to burning "thought criminals"
Tesa
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
5 minutes ago
Maybe if they delete slavery the next generation won't realise they've been enslaved.
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up