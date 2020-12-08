I Am the Immaculate Conception "St Bernadette asked the “Lady” at Lourdes her name. The “Lady” replied in the local dialect: “Que soy era Immaculada Counceptiou”, which means “I am the Immaculate … More

I Am the Immaculate Conception



"St Bernadette asked the “Lady” at Lourdes her name. The “Lady” replied in the local dialect: “Que soy era Immaculada Counceptiou”, which means “I am the Immaculate Conception”. The Immaculate Conception is “Mary conceived without sin, by the merits of the Cross of Christ” (definition of the dogma promulgated in 1854). Bernadette went to see the Parish priest straight away to give him the name of the “Lady”. He then realized it was the Mother of God who was appearing in the Grotto. Later, Mgr Laurence, Bishop of Tarbes, authenticated this revelation." This statue by Joseph-Hugues Fabisch of Our Lady, the Immaculate Conception, stands in the Grotto of Massabielle at Lourdes where she appeared to St Bernadette in 1858.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr