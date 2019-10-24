At the renewal of the Pact of the Catacombs, Cardinal Hummes cited the Superior General of the Society of St. Pius X. Hummes says that the Amazon Synod is the legitimate fruit of the Second Vatican … More

At the renewal of the Pact of the Catacombs, Cardinal Hummes cited the Superior General of the Society of St. Pius X. Hummes says that the Amazon Synod is the legitimate fruit of the Second Vatican Council and that it is not possible to be in favor of the Council but against the Synod.