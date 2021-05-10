Home
Novena - Oremus
21 minutes ago
Today, Tuesday and Wednesday are Rogation Days or Rogationtide. These are the days of prayer and fasting before Ascension Day. They are usually observed with processions and the Litany of the Saints.
