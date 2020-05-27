Journalistic integrity

John Paul II suggests in Ut unum sint (95) “to find a way of exercising the primacy” which is “open to a new situation,” envisaging the Pope as a “moderator” established “by common consent.”

I am convinced that I have a particular responsibility in this regard, above all in acknowledging the ecumenical aspirations of the majority of the Christian Communities and in heeding the request made of me to find a way of exercising the primacy which, while in no way renouncing what is essential to its mission , is nonetheless open to a new situation. For a whole millennium Christians were united in "a brotherly fraternal communion of faith and sacramental life ... If disagreements in belief and discipline arose among them, the Roman See acted by common consent as moderator". In this way the primacy exercised its office of unity.

Francis praises Ut unum sint (50) for having put forward the claim that “legitimate” diversity “increases” Church unity, although the opposite is evident