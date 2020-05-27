Journalistic integrity

en.news:
John Paul II suggests in Ut unum sint (95) “to find a way of exercising the primacy” which is “open to a new situation,” envisaging the Pope as a “moderator” established “by common consent.” (Francis Thanks John Paul II for Having Questioned Primacy of Peter).
St. Pope John Paul II:
I am convinced that I have a particular responsibility in this regard, above all in acknowledging the ecumenical aspirations of the majority of the Christian Communities and in heeding the request made of me to find a way of exercising the primacy which, while in no way renouncing what is essential to its mission, is nonetheless open to a new situation. For a whole millennium Christians were united in "a brotherly fraternal communion of faith and sacramental life ... If disagreements in belief and discipline arose among them, the Roman See acted by common consent as moderator". In this way the primacy exercised its office of unity.(Ut unum sint 95; www.vatican.va/…/hf_jp-ii_enc_25…).
en.news:
Francis praises Ut unum sint (50) for having put forward the claim that “legitimate” diversity “increases” Church unity, although the opposite is evident (Francis Thanks John Paul II for Having Questioned Primacy of Peter).
St. Pope John Paul II
Speaking of the Churches of the East, the Council acknowledged their great liturgical and spiritual tradition, the specific nature of their historical development, the disciplines coming from the earliest times and approved by the Holy Fathers and Ecumenical Councils, and their own particular way of expressing their teaching. The Council made this acknowledgement in the conviction that legitimate diversity is in no way opposed to the Church's unity, but rather enhances her splendour and contributes greatly to the fulfilment of her mission (Ut unum sint 50; www.vatican.va/…/hf_jp-ii_enc_25…).
