Pope Francis Prays for the People of Venezuela, Suffering from Economic and Political Crisis

For years, Venezuela has suffered from an economic and political crisis. This week, the Venezuelan Socialist Party, led by President Nicolas Maduro, took control of Congress. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, along with U.S. officials, are calling it a sham. Pope Francis sent a letter to the Venezuelan Cardinal Baltazar Porras Cardozo where he expressed his closeness to the Venezuelan people at a time when the country was already suffering greatly economically. Venezuela has nearly 18% of the entire world's oil reserves, but yet the country's economy has been derailed for years with massive hyperinflation, regular power outages, shortages of food and medicine. As a result of this, over five million Venezuelans have migrated to other countries in recent years separating their families to seek out work and a better life. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn discusses the pope's message to the people of the country, what the situation is like for the people of Venezuela at the moment and the political crisis of the country. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn reports.