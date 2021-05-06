PCR test stick particles can act like asbestos in the body

GOOGLE TRANSLATOR FROMMICRO-PICTURES IN ORIGINAL LINKThe experimental physicist and biomaterials researcher Prof. Antonietta Gatti examined various PCR test strips under the microscope and analyzed their ingredients. The irritating result: they are made of hard materials and contain a large number of (nano) particles made of silver, aluminum, titanium, glass fibers, etc., some of which are undeclared in the package insert. If these get into the mucous membrane, they can cause wounds and inflammation, according to the scientist. 2020News has learned from ENT doctors that they are finding increasingly hardened mucous membranes in people who are frequently tested for SARS-CoV-2. Mucous membranes that are no longer intact can no longer fulfill their task of fending off viruses, bacteria and fungi before they reach the airways, as the pediatrician Eugen Janzen reports. The germs penetrate the respiratory tract without any immune filter. Particularly problematic in this context: the warm breath moisture under the masks is the ideal breeding ground for germs of all kinds.In the laboratory, Prof. Gatti used electron microscopy (ESEM and EDS) to analyze various types of swabs, which are used to collect human organic material for PCR diagnostics, in order to check the morphology and chemical composition.Biocomma test stripsWith a “cotton wool” stick made by Biocomma in Shenzhen, China, it was not possible for Prof. Gatti to determine whether it was made of carbon or cotton. The dirt in the product consisted of calcium corbonate, stainless steel or silicates.Manta test sticksA brush-like test stick from Manta, China, showed a large number of broken fibers. Carbon, oxygen, silicon, zirconium, sulfur, aluminum, titanium and sodium were found to be components of the sample.Biocomma test strips IIAnother swab from Biocomma appeared to be made of fiberglass, or at least to have a fiberglass coating. Components were carbon, oxygen, aluminum, silicon and titanium. It could not be ruled out that an additional coating was made of organic materials.FLOQSwab® made of Nylon®The tip of the applicator of another test stick - FLOQSwabs® - was coated with short nylon® fibers arranged vertically. FLOQSwabs® do not have an internal core to contain the sample.Prof. Gatti writes: “The company explains that the fiber core is made of nylon with a coating of a patented material which, in the analysis, turns out to be silicate zirconium titanium. This coating makes the fiber harder so that it is able to tear the mucous membrane. There is a chance that the pressure applied during the smear maneuvers could break some fibers that remain in situ. If so, they can cause a foreign body reaction that can damage the mucous membrane in such a way that breathing and speech are impeded. "Picture of the neck of the swabAccording to the analysis by Prof. Gatti, the small white dots on the picture of the swab neck are silver nanoparticles: "Silver is a material that is not declared in the manufacturer's data sheet."Prof. Gatti comes to the following conclusions:The "porcupine" swabs are made from tough fibers. If they scrape on the nasal mucosa, they can damage it, causing a bleeding lesion or, in any case, trauma to the tissue.During the healing process of the mucous membrane, the broken fibers can penetrate the tissue without an opportunity to remove them, causing the formation of a granuloma or fibrotic tissue, as happens with any foreign body.The medical devices examined are not completely biocompatible and therefore do not meet the requirements of ISO standard 10993 and the tests required to obtain the CE mark.Summarized:Some swabs are dangerous for the nasopharyngeal mucosa. The glassy fibers, hard and brittle, can scratch the mucous membrane and create lesions. The bleeding is an indication of the invasiveness of the test.Repeated swab testing can produce chronic lesions. The release of fragments of the brittle glassy fibers can cause biological reactions such as granulomas and / or fibrosis of the tissue.These smears pose a risk to the health of infants and children. If the tests are necessary, says Prof. Gatti, small and mild smears must be carried out in children.