#ProtectRichard - Richard Hopkins Claims He Did Not Recant Statement On Newly Released Video
#ProtectRichard is the hashtag to defend Richard Hopkins who reportedly admitted to investigators that he made up his voter fraud claims and is now claiming he never did. He claims he did not recant but was coerced into saying it didn't happen. He mentions contact with the Trump campaign and others. This video includes his statement and what is reportedly actual audio recordings of part of his interview with more to come later on.