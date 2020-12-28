189. Difficult questions

Faith is at the heart of the human being and it’s transmitted where we are.Our existence on earth passes quickly. We are constantly on the move and often we change places. And the people we meet might be around for a short period of time.Sometimes we have a tiny opportunity to let faith that dwells in us appear. Hence, it’s the importance of finding simple but effective, true and awakening answers.One of the big challenges is not knowing the others and coming to fear them. We tend to fear what we do not know and distance ourselves from certain people. But their difficult questions help us find answers.We are asked to go to the lost sheep and offer what God gives us for them. The mission of evangelizing is now.On every occasion that we are presented with a sheep who seeks alone, a sheep who doesn’t know Jesus, a sheep who is thirsty to hear his Word, we are the one sent to them. All sheep, without exception, consciously or not, have the desire to find God. And God places us on their way.Book : Here, where we areNormand Thomas