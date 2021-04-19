Clicks29
Christianity and the Modern World: Bishop Barron | Jordan B. Peterson Podcast.
Christianity and the Modern World: Bishop Barron | Jordan B. Peterson Podcast.
@Bishop Robert Barron and I sat down on March 5th, 2021 to discuss a variety of topics in the realm of the importance of the bible, the bridge between religion and biology, the nature of good, how the limits of the bible can be useful, why young people are leaving the catholic church, the hunger for serious deep conversation on religious topics done intellectually, and more.
Bishop Barron is the founder of Word on Fire catholic ministries and auxiliary bishop of the archdiocese of Los Angeles. He is also a number one Amazon best-selling author and has published a number of books on theology and spiritual life. He has been invited to speak about religion at the headquarters of Facebook, Google, and Amazon and is one of the most followed Catholics of the world on social media.
Find more of Bishop Barron on YouTube @Bishop Robert Barron and on wordonfire.org
Does anyone actually take 'bishop' barron seriously?