Biden Administration Fires Back Over SolarWinds, Election Interference | EWTN News Nightly On Thursday, the Biden administration announced new sanctions on Russia for what it says are actions by … More





On Thursday, the Biden administration announced new sanctions on Russia for what it says are actions by that nation that “constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.” For its part, Russia blames the US for “the degradation of bilateral relations” and warns “answers to sanctions will be inescapable.” The US Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement earlier this year on the critical importance of the two nations getting along in peace. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Biden Administration Fires Back Over SolarWinds, Election Interference | EWTN News NightlyOn Thursday, the Biden administration announced new sanctions on Russia for what it says are actions by that nation that “constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.” For its part, Russia blames the US for “the degradation of bilateral relations” and warns “answers to sanctions will be inescapable.” The US Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a statement earlier this year on the critical importance of the two nations getting along in peace. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly