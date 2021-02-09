Republicans Worry President Biden's COVID Relief Plan is Too Expensive | EWTN News Nightly Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the economy is in a deep hole with million of lost jobs. She believes … More





Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the economy is in a deep hole with million of lost jobs. She believes the effects of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief plan will restore full employment by next year. However, many GOP Senators say the president's proposal is too expensive and could trigger runaway inflation. As part of the bill, House Democrats say they want to boost the child tax credit. Now at a maximum of $2,000, they want to raise it to as much as $3,600 per child, a year. And despite words of caution from President Biden, that he may not push to include a raise to the federal minimum wage in the bill, Senator Bernie Sanders, Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said committee lawyers are working to build a case to make that wage increase possible. Yesterday, GOP Senator Bill Cassidy accused Democrats and the Biden administration of obstructing the bipartisanship they claim to want, saying "it takes two to tango. Right now I'm not sure we have the two to tango." Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Republicans Worry President Biden's COVID Relief Plan is Too Expensive | EWTN News NightlyTreasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the economy is in a deep hole with million of lost jobs. She believes the effects of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief plan will restore full employment by next year. However, many GOP Senators say the president's proposal is too expensive and could trigger runaway inflation. As part of the bill, House Democrats say they want to boost the child tax credit. Now at a maximum of $2,000, they want to raise it to as much as $3,600 per child, a year. And despite words of caution from President Biden, that he may not push to include a raise to the federal minimum wage in the bill, Senator Bernie Sanders, Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said committee lawyers are working to build a case to make that wage increase possible. Yesterday, GOP Senator Bill Cassidy accused Democrats and the Biden administration of obstructing the bipartisanship they claim to want, saying "it takes two to tango. Right now I'm not sure we have the two to tango." Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly