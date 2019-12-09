 Join Gloria’s Christmas Campaign. Donate now!
#ComeToSaveOurPlanet

Jungerheld
41
Are we supposed to thank the church for clown priests helping us avoid ecological sins?
Ultraviolet
Francis' papacy is turning into a bad eco-hippie cartoon show from the 90s.
johnandannette
I'm sick of New World Order Globalist Political influence on the Church. How a bout change the subject to the salvation of souls and the the 4 last things.
mattsixteen24
(sing it to the beat) Not Catholic, they're not Catholic, Not the Catholic religion, just globalist toadies, keep em away from the children, they are sick Francis freaks, Not Catholic, they're not Catholic, the novus ordo fake religion
pulveriser_of_heretics
oh dear... papa Francisco would be proud and i would expect him to tweet it!
pulveriser_of_heretics likes this.
