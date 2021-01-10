202. Without hurting

As soon as we feel angry with a person’s gesture or word, it’s the signal that informs us to offer it and him to Jesus. Something hurts us in what he says or does? it’s also a signal to pray for him and to put his difficulty back to Jesus. It’s a mission to simply find faults and sins in others, without becoming instigators and without hurting them further.It’s a mission to detect what is wrong with others and it is evangelization to hand it over to Jesus, so that he cleanses the wound and transforms their lives.We are invited to observe what the poverty of the person is. What’s stopping him from moving forward? What prevents him from being free and confident? Where is his difficulty?How many people close to us could we help? We are on a mission where we are, with Jesus and above all with his Spirit. Let’s also offer what is wrong with us to Jesus.Caring for our poverty takes on a double meaning.The first sense is that there is poverty among people who need help. We must help the poor recover from everything they lack of, mostly from a relationship with Jesus and be aware of what’s essential to their survival.The second meaning to give to poverty is that it’s practical and necessary if it leads us to be free from the bonds of this world and leads us to Jesus. Being poor, for example, or free of drugs, is poverty that leads us to freedom. Fasting teaches us to become poor of superfluous or bad habits.Book: Caring for our povertiesNormand Thomas