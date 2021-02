Lent is a time for not only giving up chocolate. It is way more than that, this Lent we all, including myself, need to give up the sins in our life before darkness thickens our soul and before the … More

Lent is a time for not only giving up chocolate. It is way more than that, this Lent we all, including myself, need to give up the sins in our life before darkness thickens our soul and before the darkness thickens the church and the world...