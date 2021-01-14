‘Think I don’t see you praying? You’ll be punished!

Gulbahar Haitiwaji survived a Chinese re-education camp for Muslim Uighurs, she says in the book “Rescapée du Goulag Chinois” (Survivor of the Chinese Gulag), the oligarchs' newspaper TheGuardian.com reports (January 12).In 2006, Haitiwaji fled with her daughters to her husband who had already immigrated to France. Strangely, in November 2016, she returned to China for alleged paper work. She was trapped by Chinese police because her daughter had demonstrated in Paris for the Uighurs against Chinese repression in Xinjiang.Haitiwaji was put for two years into a camp at Baijiantan and treated like an animal with random acts of cruelty, “Sometimes, one or another of us would faint. If she didn’t come round, a guard would yank her to her feet and slap her awake. If she collapsed again, he would drag her out of the room, and we’d never see her again. Ever.”At one stage she was chained to her bed for 20 days as punishment, though she never knew what for. After the camp, she was brought in a re-education camp called “school.” Guards always watched them. In the dormitory were cameras and closed windows with metal shutter, “No mattress. No furniture. No toilet paper. No sheets. No sink.”Silence was enforced. Haitiwaji never saw the daylight and guessed at the time of day from how cold or hot it felt.Endless theory classes were for Haitiwaji even worse than physical exercises, “One day, one of my classmates, a woman in her 60s, shut her eyes, surely from exhaustion or fear. The teacher gave her a brutal slap.’.”Haitiwaji could no longer picture clearly the faces of her husband and daughters, “We were worked until we were nothing more than dumb animals.”She feared to be executed a hundred times, “When the nurses grabbed my arm to ‘vaccinate’ me, I thought they were poisoning me. In reality, they were sterilising us.”At this moment, Haitiwaji understood the method of the camps, “Not to kill us in cold blood, but to make us slowly disappear. So slowly that no one would notice.”Haitiwaji tried to be a good actor. She made false confessions and denounced the “crimes” of her family in France. In August 2019 she was - somewhat strangely - pronounced "innocent."