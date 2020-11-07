Clicks37
Notice the terror of the homeless man taking refuge at the doorstep of the Church of God.
Surveillance video showing antifa's attack on St. Andre Bessette Church in downtown Portland this week. The church provides services to the city's large homeless population. It has since halted …More
Surveillance video showing antifa's attack on St. Andre Bessette Church in downtown Portland this week. The church provides services to the city's large homeless population. It has since halted those services due to damage to the building.