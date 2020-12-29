190. Let’s meet the sheep

Jesus said to the twelve Apostles:“Go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel. As you go, make this proclamation: ‘The kingdom of heaven is at hand.’” Matthew, chapter 10, verses 6 to 7Let’s go to the people who seek God. There are some who are like children of God without a shepherd. All the baptized or not are in search to discover faith in themselves.Let’s proclaim that the Kingdom of God is near, that salvation has come, that Jesus is the Good News and that he is gathering his people for eternal joy!Book : Here, where we areNormand Thomas