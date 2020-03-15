Coronavirus: Useless Priest Goes Back to Old Profession

Father Fabio Stevenazzi, 48, a Milan archdiocese priest and former physician, returned to his old profession in Busto Arsizio hospital, Italy, to fight the coronavirus.Stevenazzi did this with the blessing of his archbishop. He was immediately hired. Stevenazzi became a doctor in 1997 and was ordained a priest in 2014.Milan archdiocese suspended all priestly activities because of the coronavirus. It is understandable, that Stevenazzi preferred being a doctor rather than a useless parish-priest.