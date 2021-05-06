World Over - 2021-05-06 - Fr. Gerald Murray and Patrick Brennan with Raymond Arroyo FR. GERALD MURRAY, canon lawyer and priest of the Archdiocese of New York, and PATRICK BRENNAN, professor of law … More

FR. GERALD MURRAY, canon lawyer and priest of the Archdiocese of New York, and PATRICK BRENNAN, professor of law at Villanova University discuss the growing controversy over whether politicians and public figures who support and promote abortion should present themselves for Holy Communion.