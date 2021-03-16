 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
zakharii on Sep 7, 2011 The Great saints of Ireland. Icons of Irish Celtic saints. Iona boat song - called also 'Safely Ashore'. Composer of music: anonymous - traditional. Arranger of music and text author: Sir Hugh Roberton (1874-1952) from Scotland.
Nov. 6 All Saints of Ireland Feast Day
The Great saints of Ireland. Icons of Irish Celtic saints. Iona boat song - called also 'Safely Ashore'. Composer of music: anonymous - traditional. Arranger of music and text author: Sir Hugh Roberton (1874-1952) from Scotland.
