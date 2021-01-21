He's no stranger to Capitol Hill. After serving decades in the United States Senate and then as the Vice President, Joe Biden is now the Commander in Chief. But his inauguration day was like no … More

During his inaugural address, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., quoted Saint Augustine, “who wrote that a people was a multitude defined by the common objects of their love,” he said. “What are the common objects we as Americans love, that define us as Americans? I think we know. Opportunity, security, liberty, dignity, respect, honor, and yes, the truth.” Acknowledging the pain and grief Americans have experienced in “this dark winter” [like COVID, social injustice, mob attacks], he also quoted Psalm 30: “Weeping may endure for a night, [but] joy cometh in the morning.” Biden swore his oath on a Bible that has been in his family since 1893, which he has used since he was first sworn into the Senate in 1973. Harris used two Bibles: one that belonged to a close family friend and another that belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice....CurrentsNews