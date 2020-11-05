Viganò Compares Biden Campaign with “Followers of Satan”, “Children of Darkness”

“Do you believe that the followers of Satan are honest, sincere and loyal?” – Archbishop Viganò asks in a November 4 statement regarding the fraud in the present U.S. elections,
“Do not think that the children of darkness act honestly, and don’t be shocked if they operate by deception.”
Viganò speaks of hours in which “the gates of hell seem to prevail.” He asks everybody to pray the Rosary,
“Do not let yourselves be discouraged by the deceptions of the Enemy, all the more so at this terrible hour, while the effrontery of lies and fraud dares to defy Heaven.”
However, the archbishop remains optimistic, “Our opponents have the hours counted, if you pray.”
