"For if, to me, “to live is Christ,” truly my words ought to be about Christ, my every thought and deed ought to depend upon His commandments, and my soul to be fashioned after His." – St Basil the Great. This statue, thought to be of Saint Basil, surmount the portico of the Lateran Archbasilica in Rome. It is believed to have been sculpted by Giuseppe Riccardi in the 18th-century.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr