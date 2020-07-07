LET FREEDOM RING: 40 DAYS TO FREEDOM FROM THE DEVIL
Print this article
Font Size -16+
Fr Richard Heilman
July 4, 2020
Sharing is caring!
12.7k
9
LET FREEDOM RING: 40 DAYS TO FREEDOM FROM THE DEVIL
GOAL
Through acts of reparation, fasting, penance, charity, and prayer (both personal and sacramental) we call upon the power of God to release ourselves, our families, our parishes, our dioceses, and our nation from all demonic influence and oppression.
METHOD
Each day will be broken into prayer, reflection, and reparation.
Reflection: A reflection (rotating from Fr. Peckman, Fr. Altman & Fr. Heilman) will be written for each day on a particular manifestation of the demonic and the sin it leads to. It will commend a corresponding virtue to cultivate.
Prayer: Prayer of reparation and exorcism will be followed by a litany
Monday: Litany of Humility
Tuesday: Litany of St. Michael the Archangel
Wednesday: Litany of St. Joseph
Thursday: Litany of the Most Precious Blood of Jesus
Friday: Litany of the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Saturday: Litany of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
Sunday: Litany of the Blessed Sacrament
Acts of Reparation and Penance: Factoring into this will be variables of age, ability, and availability.
To pray a Rosary for the intention of exorcism of the day’s area of reflection
To pray a Divine Mercy Chaplet in reparation for the sin caused by the area of the day’s reflection
To commit one act of either a spiritual or corporal works of mercy for either one who has been harmed by our sin or who has harmed us by their sin.
To commit to fasting or abstinence days as prescribed below.
To commit to a prescribed time of exercise based on one’s abilities
To commit to going to Confession once a week (where available)
To refrain from all use of the conventional media throughout the 40 days and to limit one’s use of social media to one hour a day for non-business or evangelical use.
LEVELS
Understanding that age, health, and the Covid-19 pandemic are current factors…
White Level: Recommended for pregnant women, senior citizens, those with serious medical conditions:
Acts of Reflection and prayer remain intact. Abstinence 3xs a week from sweets, soda, junk food, & fast food instead of fasting. Half hour of exercise instead of an hour. That other half hour can be used to do spiritual reading. It should be noted that praying the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet can be done while exercising.
Red Level: Recommended for those who do not think they can do the blue level:
Acts of Reflection and prayer remain intact. Person commits to fasting 2xs a week on Wednesdays and Fridays. Abstinence from sweets, soda, junk food, and fast food for the other four days. One hour of exercise, with the understanding that one can exercise and pray the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet at the same time.
Blue level: Recommended for those called to go “All In!”
Acts of Reflection and prayer remain intact. Person commits to fasting 3xs a week (Wednesday, Friday, and any other day, save Sunday). Abstinence from sweets, soda, junk food, and fast food for all 7 days. One hour of exercise with the understanding that one can exercise and pray the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet simultaneously.
Black level: (For clerics)
Acts of reflection and prayer remain intact. Added is a commitment to a Holy Hour every day. Cleric commits to fasting 3xs a week (unless age or medical condition is an issue). Cleric commits to abstaining from sweets, soda, junk food, and fast food for all 40 days. Clerics with medical conditions and over the age of 65 commit to a half hour of exercise. Otherwise they commit to one hour of exercise, with the understanding that one can exercise and pray the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet at the same time. They also commit to making more time for the confessional, daily Mass, and praying the entirety of the Divine Office (all hours) for the 40 days. The prayer, reflection, some acts of reparation can be done during Holy Hour and/or exercise time. Clerics commit to confession once a week. Clerics, in a special way, should offer the prayers for those placed under their pastoral care and do their acts of reparations for those harmed by the actions of any cleric, including themselves.
Prayer for Freedom from the Devil (We will all pray the following prayer each day)
My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,
At a word from You the devil and his minions flee in terror.
You are the source of all truth. You are the source of all strength.
By the power of Your Cross and Resurrection, we beseech You, O Lord
To extend Your saving arm and to send Your holy angels
To defend us as we do battle with Satan and his demonic forces.
Exorcise, we pray, that which oppresses Your Bride, the Church,
So that within ourselves, our families, our parishes, our dioceses, and our nation
We may turn fully back to You in all fidelity and trust.
Lord, we know if You will it, it will be done.
Give us the perseverance for this mission, we pray.
Amen.
Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception … pray for us
St. Joseph … pray for us
St. Michael the Archangel … pray for us
(the patron of your parish) … pray for us
(your confirmation saint) … pray for us
COMMUNICATION
A reflection will be sent out every day via US Grace Force email (sign-up below). Prayers and Litanies will accompany each day. It will also be posted on US Grace Force Website (usgraceforce.com) and shared on various platforms of social media.
usgraceforce.com/let-freedom-rin…
Clicks60
- Report
Social networks