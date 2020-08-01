Home
Salve Regina
Lisi Sterndorfer
4 hours ago
The Dominican Friars and friends of the Dominicans chanted the Salve Regina at the March for Life. Click here to support the Pro Life preaching of the Dominican Friars:
bit.ly/2StQBmI
