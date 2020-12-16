Prison Journal: Cardinal Pell Predicts the Future Pope

In two short paragraphs of his prison diary, Cardinal George Pell mentions the fire at Notre-Dame and the Paris Archbishop.
For Pell, Archbishop Michel Aupetit, 69, will have a great future. Pell hopes that he will “soon” become a cardinal. In reality, Francis has been ignoring Aupetit to the point that there is no French cardinal left in office.
Aupetit has had a mixed record. Perhaps because of this, Pell believes, “there is a likely possibility that he will become the next pope".
This possibility is real, because, under Francis, the level of the cardinals has degenerated so badly that the next conclave may be forced to elect a candidate who is not a cardinal.
