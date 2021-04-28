Introduction

must therefore be voluntary

recommendation

COVID-19 Lockdowns: A Crime Against Humanity

Obscuring the Truth with Statistical Dishonesty

a new ICD–10 code.

alone

overlap deaths from heart disease, cancer, and other terminal conditions

a larger annual loss of life than that associated with the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020

statistics and statistical dishonesty

The Common Good Does Not Require Abortion-Derived COVID Vaccines

as their own manufacturers admit

None

not even designed for that purpose

Nature

might

Reuters

no conclusive evidence

actual cases

so that the virus doesn’t get disseminated

nothing changes

with

two

third

individual

only

by the government’s own admission

all

fatal

no

Nature

The Lancet

in the effort to disprove Trump

Inexplicable Naivete Regarding the COVID-19 Regimes

Rorate Caeli

conspirare

novel coronavirus

mass vaccinations with

novel and/or investigational drugs

churchgoers

emergency use authorization and immunity from liability

does not actually prevent or reduce viral transmission

serious and even deadly side effects

,

after the public realizes that the fatality rate for SPARS is not as high as originally depicted

the changing messages merely proved that scientists knew very little about how to deal with

religious objections to how Corovax was developed

to leverage relationships in the information technology industry

including the many companies involved with social media

breaking into

self-isolating groups

Conclusion

moral

To be continued.

Journal of Community Health

NY Times

far below

Nature

Advisory Board

FDA

Reuters

NY Times

USA Today

NY Times

LifeSiteNews

Nature

See

and

See also

See also

Rorate Caeli

Brietbart

Business Insider