PADRE PIO for Children

PADRE PIO | The entire movie for children in English | TOONS FOR KIDS | EN. There, in a little village called Pietrelcina amid the mountains of southern Italy, we come to know young Francis. After … More

PADRE PIO | The entire movie for children in English | TOONS FOR KIDS | EN. There, in a little village called Pietrelcina amid the mountains of southern Italy, we come to know young Francis. After serving as friar for many years, Francis becomes a priest and first begins his mission, despite poor health. Apparently a severe man, silent and lonely at times, Francis shows friendship and sympathy towards everyone in need of help – particularly toward the souls of the needy. Here we will tell about those who needed his help – whether they were consciously aware or not. Francis was to be later known as “Padre Pio”. Padre Pio cared especially for children and teenagers, as they were the ones at whom Jesus had looked with particular love. Thus, the aim of this movie is mainly to teach youngsters about the life of a man who loved God, and a path in which each case of suffering is erased by love.