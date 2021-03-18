Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-03-16 - Listening to God Pt. 10 Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses some of the basic attitudes in accepting God's revelation on His terms and not our own, … More

Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses some of the basic attitudes in accepting God's revelation on His terms and not our own, as a principle for listening to God.