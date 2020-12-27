Riot squad called in as out-of-control Airbnb party locks down Perth streets | 7NEWS. EXCLUSIVE: Police have faced off with a mob of more than a hundred teenagers at an out of control party at an … More





EXCLUSIVE: Police have faced off with a mob of more than a hundred teenagers at an out of control party at an Airbnb in Perth.



They threatened officers with poles and bricks, forcing several streets into lockdown. Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video »



