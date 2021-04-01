3,964 DEAD 162,610 Injuries: European Database of

Clicks2
Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”
· Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414)
from Moderna: 973 deaths and 5,939 injuries to 13/03/2021
· Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)
from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 451 deaths and 54,571 injuries to 13/03/2021
· Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2, Comirnaty) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 2,540 deaths and 102,100 injuries to 13/03/2021
