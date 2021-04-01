3,964 DEAD 162,610 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines” · Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna: 973 deat… More

· Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414)

from Moderna: 973 deaths and 5,939 injuries to 13/03/2021



· Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222 (CHADOX1 NCOV-19)

from Oxford/ AstraZeneca : 451 deaths and 54,571 injuries to 13/03/2021



· Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2 , Comirnaty ) from BioNTech/ Pfizer: 2,540 deaths and 102,100 injuries to 13/03/2021



COVID-19 MRNA VACCINE PFIZER-BIONTECH (TOZINAMERAN)