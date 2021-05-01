May 2 The Second Reading breski1 First Letter of John 3,18-24. Children, let us love not in word or speech but in deed and truth. (Now) this is how we shall know that we belong to the truth and … More

May 2 The Second Reading breski1



First Letter of John 3,18-24.

Children, let us love not in word or speech but in deed and truth.

(Now) this is how we shall know that we belong to the truth and reassure our hearts before him

in whatever our hearts condemn, for God is greater than our hearts and knows everything.

Beloved, if (our) hearts do not condemn us, we have confidence in God

and receive from him whatever we ask, because we keep his commandments and do what pleases him.

And his commandment is this: we should believe in the name of his Son, Jesus Christ, and love one another just as he commanded us.

Those who keep his commandments remain in him, and he in them, and the way we know that he remains in us is from the Spirit that he gave us.