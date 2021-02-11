EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, February 11, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: House Democrats leading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump wrapped up the impeachment trial by … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: House Democrats leading the prosecution of former President Donald Trump wrapped up the impeachment trial by showing arrest statements and videos from those who attacked the Capitol on January 6th. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden warned Thursday that China is working on new rail initiatives and seeking a new way to power automobiles--investing billions of dollars--and that the US needs to step up. On Italy's Day for Life, Pope Francis said the future of Italy is in danger, calling it a "demographic winter." President of Italy's March for Life, Virginia Coda Nunziante, joins to discuss what she believes the pope meant when he used the term "demographic winter." A new report says the coronavirus crisis is hurting enrollment at Catholic schools. Their enrollment has declined by more than 110,000 students for the present academic year and over 200 schools have closed. And although this is happening, an Associated Press story recently released reads, "As the pandemic began to unfold, scores of Catholic dioceses across the U.S. received aid through the Paycheck Protection Program while sitting on well over $10 billion in cash, short term investments or other available funds." Owner and President of Petrus Development, Andrew Robison, shares his thoughts on the report and what the reality is. And finally this evening, lawmakers in Canada have voted to expand the country's assisted dying regime. Chairman of the Discovery Institute Center on Human Exceptionalism and consultant to the Patients Rights Council, Wesley Smith, joins to share his view on this new legislation and what his concerns are.