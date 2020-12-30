Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 1,1-18. In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things came to be … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 1,1-18.

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

He was in the beginning with God.

All things came to be through him, and without him nothing came to be. What came to be

through him was life, and this life was the light of the human race;

the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

A man named John was sent from God.

He came for testimony, to testify to the light, so that all might believe through him.

He was not the light, but came to testify to the light.

The true light, which enlightens everyone, was coming into the world.

He was in the world, and the world came to be through him, but the world did not know him.

He came to what was his own, but his own people did not accept him.

But to those who did accept him he gave power to become children of God, to those who believe in his name,

who were born not by natural generation nor by human choice nor by a man's decision but of God.

And the Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us, and we saw his glory, the glory as of the Father's only Son, full of grace and truth.

John testified to him and cried out, saying, "This was he of whom I said, 'The one who is coming after me ranks ahead of me because he existed before me.'"

From his fullness we have all received, grace in place of grace,

because while the law was given through Moses, grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.

No one has ever seen God. The only Son, God, who is at the Father's side, has revealed him.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Thalassios the Libyan

priest and abbot in Libya

Centuries on Love I, 95-100; II, 94-95; IV, 73 (Philokalia; trans. G.E.H. Palmer, Philip Sherrard, Kallistos Ware, 1979)

God is on earth, man is in heaven

God, who gave being to all that is, at the same time united all things together in his providence.

Being master, he became a servant (cf, Phil 2:6-7), and so revealed to the world the depth of his providence.

God the Word, in becoming incarnate while remaining unchanged, was united through his flesh with the whole of creation.

There is a new wonder in heaven and on earth: God is on earth and man is in heaven.

He united men and angels so as to bestow deification on all creation.

The knowledge of the holy and coessential Trinity is the sanctification and deification of men and angels. (…)

When, in his compassion for man, the Word became flesh (cf. Jn 1:14), he changed neither what he was nor what he became.

Just as we speak of the one Christ as being "from Godhead” and "from manhood" and "in Godhead" and "in manhood", so we speak of him as being "from two natures" and "in two natures". (…)

Jesus is the Christ, one of the Holy Trinity. You are destined to be his heir (cf. Rm 8:17).